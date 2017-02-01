THE CROSBY’S DOUBLE FEATURE: Cinémoi’s 2016-17 CineFashion Film Awards were handed out last month in Beverly Hills, but a charity screening of the affair Feb. 2 at the Crosby Street Hotel will be a double billing. Before the lights go down in the subterranean theater, Marc Bouwer, Cinémoi Fashion & Film Award Designer Icon of the Year for his contribution to Hollywood, will present his fall collection with 10 models.

“Orange Is the New Black” actress Laverne Cox, Angelina Jolie, Beyoncé, Melania Trump and Mariah Carey are some of the better-known clients that Bouwer has dressed for special events.

At the actual CFFAs in Beverly Hills last month, Bouwer dressed “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Lisa Rinna in a black velvet gown and her daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin in a dark gray number. Bouwer was the first designer to suit up Rinna for the red carpet in 1990, a fact she posted on Instagram. Her Elite model daughter walked in Tommy Hilfiger’s September show with her friend Gigi Hadid.

The CFFA’s original production featured Samuel L. Jackson, “The Shack” actress Radha Mitchell, Carmen Electra, Ali Landry, Harry Hamlin, Aaron Carter and honored Sidney Poitier and musician Akon among others. The show generated more than 530 million impressions, according to organizers. This week’s event in Manhattan’s SoHo will benefit the nonprofit Children Uniting Nations, which was started 20 years ago by Daphna Ziman to offer academic and community-based mentoring to at-risk foster youth. She is cofounder, chief creative executive and president of the 24-hour network Cinémoi.

Bouwer and his business partner and the company’s president Paul Margolin will be at the Crosby Street Hotel to ensure that every last turn is just right. After running the business from a West 14th Street office for nine years, the company recently marked its first-year anniversary at a showroom at 141 Fulton Street. In addition to his signature collection, Bouwer also sells swimwear and bridal, as well as the more affordable and casual Marc Bouwer Unlimited collection via Evine live, which has been consistently growing, according to Margolin.