Two greats of New York’s old guard have joined forces.

Friends Marc Jacobs and Anna Sui have aligned their taste for quirky girly girls. They have teamed on a limited-edition range of accessories, shoes and T-Shirts evoking that aesthetic.

Both labels are popular in the Japanese market — with Sui’s makeup and Jacobs’ clothing taking prime space within key urban department stores. It’s unsurprising, then, that the collection debuted at Isetan on May 2. Today, distribution expands to include select Sui stores worldwide as well as Marc Jacobs’ e-commerce site.

The collection features imagery by illustrator Will Broome — the artist behind the Miss and Mister Jacobs caricatures. Designs will be priced from $65 for a bag charm to $395 for a patchwork camera-shape bag. Ts and sweatshirts range from $95 to $250, while slip-on and high-top sneakers are priced at $225.

“It’s a fun project that celebrates our dear friendship,” Jacobs said.

“Marc and I have been good friends for a very long time. I can’t believe it has taken us this long to collaborate. It was so much fun working on a project together,” Sui added of the collection.