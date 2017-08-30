Marc Jacobs is getting into wearables with a line of hybrid smartwatches. The Riley Hybrid Smartwatch launches for fall with a touchscreen that looks like a classic watch face with a multitude of digital features. The watch can be synced to a smartphone via Bluetooth, and users can control their music, track daily movements, receive message notifications and take photos. Available in four styles that have a multicolor flash crystal, rubber strap and aluminum nylon case, the watches are $175 and will be available on marcjacobs.com as well as select boutiques and department stores.

Accompanying the launch is a campaign featuring New York-based influencers and professionals, including musician Alexis Jae, YouTube beauty influencer Amanda Steele, dancer Charisma Glasper, actress Ke’andra Samone and editor and professor Amy Sall. David Hughes shot the campaign and Elissa Santisi styled.