MILAN – Argentinian designer Marcelo Burlon, founder and creative director of the Marcelo Burlon County of Milan label, will take part in the sixth edition of the reality game show “Pechino Express,” which will be broadcast by Italian TV channel Rai2 starting from Sept. 13.

The game follows a series of couples – eight in this edition – during a trip across three countries, dealing with the challenges and pitfalls of attempting a long-distance hitchhike in a foreign land, trying to communicate in the local language and to survive with no money.

During the game, competitors are challenged to accomplish a range of missions and physical tests, which assign advantages or handicaps along the route. Couples that come in last at various checkpoints along the way are eliminated from the competition.

Marcelo Burlon will compete with longtime friend Michele Lamanna, a producer and video-maker working for a range of fashion and design labels.

The first three seasons of the game were set in Asia – with routes set from India to China, Vietnam to Thailand and Myanmar to Indonesia – while the fourth and fifth editions took place in South America, with couples traveling from Ecuador to Brazil and from Colombia to Mexico, respectively.

The upcoming edition will see the competitors travel from the Philippines to Japan.

“Pechino Express” is the Italian version of a Belgian-Dutch format created by Ludo Poppe in 2004. In addition to Italy, local adaptations of the game have been screened in the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, France, Spain, Poland, Morocco, Colombia and Mexico.

The first Italian version aired in 2012.

Marcelo Burlon first presented his collection during Pitti Uomo in 2014. Since then, he has introduced a women’s line and the Marcelo Burlon Kids of Milan children’s wear label, in addition to a range of collaborations, including a capsule collection designed with American rapper Tyga and an eyewear line manufactured by Marcolin Group.

Marcelo Burlon County of Milan’s shows are staged during Milan Fashion Week.