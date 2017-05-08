MARCHESA HONORED GUESTS: With a new store up-and-running in Dubai, Marchesa will be amping up its presence as the guest designer during this month’s Arab Fashion Week.

Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig will be heading to the Middle East for two fashion shows — the first for Marchesa’s ready-to-wear collection on May 16 and the second to showcase its bridal collection on May 20. In its fourth year, Arab Fashion Week is expected to attract more than 15,000 visitors including some notable front-row guests. This year’s event will be held in Dubai May 16-20.

Consumers will be able to find just-off-the-runway looks at Marchesa’s exclusive See-Now-Buy-Now boutique at the Meydan Hotel. The company will also have a private suite for VIP fittings as royalty and celebrity guests are expected.

Chapman said, “We’re honored to be opening Arab Fashion Week…to introduce our ready-to-wear and bridal collections, allowing customers an intimate opportunity to purchase collection items they see on the runway.”

Through a partnership with Ginza Fashion, Marchesa recently opened its first brick-and-mortar store on the first floor of the Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue. The boutique’s decor is inspired by Parisian bourgeois apartments of the 1940s with grand crystal chandelier and gilded gold-like racks lined with gowns set against soft blush walls. Craig said, “Wearing Marchesa has always been about the experience and we are excited to now have a presence in The Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue where we can create an immersive experience for our clientele from the moment they walk in. Marchesa designs are known to be romantic and timeless. It is important to us that the aesthetic of the store complements our collections.”

Chrissy Teigen’s custom black-and-white floral and embroidered lace gown and Rita Ora’s dramatic red one-shoulder gown helped Marchesa gain some international buzz at last week’s Met Gala. And during the recent bridal market, the label earned high marks from retailers such as Mark Ingram’s whose East 55th Street bridal atelier is a favorite stop with well-heeled brides.