MILAN — Gucci’s president and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri has been named Chevalier [Knight] of the “Ordre National de la Légion d’Honneur,” or the National Order of the Legion of Honor, by the French government. Established in 1802 by Napoléon Bonaparte, this is France’s highest distinction conferred in recognition of both military and civilian merit.

Once again, Gucci relied on social media to break the news. An image of Bizzarri was posted on the label’s official Instagram account on Thursday to reveal and celebrate the manager’s recognition.

As reported by the caption, Bizzarri is being recognized for his “career and success serving the relationship between France and Italy.”

The date of the reception ceremony has not been disclosed yet.

Bizzarri was appointed to lead Gucci at the end of 2014. Last year, the brand registered sales of 3.9 billion euros, or $4.3 billion at average exchange rates for the period, up 11.5 percent from the previous year.

Bizzarri is the latest in the fashion industry to be honored by the French government. Last year, Alber Elbaz was promoted from Knight to Officer of the Legion of Honor, after he was made Knight in 2006. In addition, British designer Paul Smith and Alex Dumas, ceo of Hermès International, were made Knights of the Legion of Honor in 2016. Other recipients of the distinction included designers Valentino Garavani in 2006, Giorgio Armani in 2008, Karl Lagerfeld in 2010 and Vogue Italia’s late editor in chief Franca Sozzani in 2012.