The Marcolin Group has appointed Davide Rettore chief executive officer for North America.

Rettore returns to Marcolin after a three-year hiatus spent at Kering. Most recently, he served as global brand director for Kering Eyewear.

The executive previously worked as brand manager for Roberto Cavalli and Just Cavalli eyewear, a licensee of Marcolin. He also spent two years as Marcolin’s group brand manager.

In a statement about Rettore’s rehiring, Marcolin pointed out that North America is a key market for its business, “representing 45 percent of global sales.”

Marcolin’s U.S. business has been without a ceo since January, when Fabrizio Gamberini departed for unknown reasons. Gamberini had held the position since 2008.

Giovanni Zoppas, ceo of Marcolin Group, said, “We all welcome back Davide to Marcolin Group. I know he will be a great value added to an already strong team.”

Massimo Renon, Marcolin’s worldwide commercial general manager, added, “We are excited to welcome Davide to our U.S. executive team. His experience and unique profile will complement and enhance Marcolin Group’s ability to meet the needs of our customers.”