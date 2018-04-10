MARCUS BUTLER TO MUSE: Marcus Butler, a 26-year-old British YouTube vlogger, model and author has been signed to Muse Management for U.S. modeling representation. He will join the agency’s influencer and model boards.

“Marcus is truly a pop culture force and we are excited to partner with him in order to elevate all of his passions,” said Conor Kennedy, founder of Muse Management.

Butler joins his girlfriend Stefanie Giesinger, along with Damaris Lewis, Denise Bidot and Victoria Brito, who are part of the agency’s modeling and influencer boards.

Butler has accumulated an audience of over 6 million subscribers to his YouTube channels. He has also written a best-selling book, “Hello Life!” and is a founder of Stripped Bear Music Management and SourcedBox, a food box service, which delivers healthy snacks to the masses.

Alongside fellow YouTuber Alfie Deyes, Butler had a regular appearance on “Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway” and is the first within the YouTube space to participate in BBC’s “One Celebrity Master Chef.” In 2017, Butler launched a podcast, “Lower Your Expectations,” alongside longtime friend Matt Viney. Through their comedic banter, they take you behind the scenes in the life of a YouTube and media personality.

Butler has modeled for Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein and L’Oréal.