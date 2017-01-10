A LOOK IN: Margaret Howell, who plans to show a few pieces at Pitti Uomo in Florence this week, gave a taste of her men’s collection during the London men’s shows.

The fall lineup was packed with her signature sturdy, luxe fabrics and chic, classic shapes including a black boxy work wear style jacket paired with an army green shirt and dark twill trousers.

There were army trousers, rolled at the ankle and brown corduroys, too, styled with chunky sweater vests or Breton knits.

There was a heavy pea coat made with wool from Britain’s Fox Brothers and a hand-knitted crewneck sweater in three-ply wool by one of Howell’s longtime fashion collaborators, Marion Foale, and heavy button-front shirts – gingham and otherwise – made in the brand’s north London factory.

An array of tweed jackets, sweaters and trousers came in an earthy palette of mustard, gray, rust, khaki, olive and navy.

The full men’s collection will show alongside women’s wear for the first time at a co-ed show during London Fashion Week in February.