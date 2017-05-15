NOT SO FASHION: Some may think they already know the online style influencer Margaret Zhang, and her eye for photography. After all, Zhang has more than 800,000 Instagram followers and a popular blog called Shine By Three.

A new photo exhibition at Sydney’s Comber Street Studios is showing a different – and more personal – side to Zhang. “Unseen,” a photographic retrospective presented by Vestiaire Collective, features 39 never-before-published photos.

While they may be promoted by the luxury, second-hand e-commerce site, the photos themselves were completely free from any commercial concerns.

Zhang said it’s a chance to express another side of her personality.

“A lot of my photo work is, commercially-speaking, more fashion focused,” Zhang said. On this occasion, “it’s a little more abstract, a little more still life, more landscape. It’s more about talking to the subject, really connecting with them as an individual.”

RELATED: First Look: Petra Collins and Gucci Exhibition to Tour Asia >>

In one shot, Zhang shows a girl getting into a pool in Clovelly, one of her favorite beaches in Sydney, while another image was taken on a hiking trek in China. Zhang captures the vibrant colors of the lakes in Jiuzhaigou. The work goes “probably as far back as 2010, when I started publishing professionally,” she said.