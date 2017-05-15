NOT SO FASHION: Some may think they already know the online style influencer Margaret Zhang, and her eye for photography. After all, Zhang has more than 800,000 Instagram followers and a popular blog called Shine By Three.
A new photo exhibition at Sydney’s Comber Street Studios is showing a different – and more personal – side to Zhang. “Unseen,” a photographic retrospective presented by Vestiaire Collective, features 39 never-before-published photos.
While they may be promoted by the luxury, second-hand e-commerce site, the photos themselves were completely free from any commercial concerns.
Zhang said it’s a chance to express another side of her personality.
“A lot of my photo work is, commercially-speaking, more fashion focused,” Zhang said. On this occasion, “it’s a little more abstract, a little more still life, more landscape. It’s more about talking to the subject, really connecting with them as an individual.”
Zhang picked up a camera at age 11, she said, and has been shooting ever since.
Open to the public, the exhibition opened with a small dinner hosted by Vestiaire Collective with guests including actresses Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Sarah Ellen, and fashion designer Dion Lee.
The exhibition coincides with the company’s push into the Asia Pacific region, after it received more than $60 million in new funding. The site’s co-founder Fanny Moizant is traveling to Hong Kong next where a separate exhibition of vintage and contemporary fashion pieces, called “Soon To Be Yours, Curated Classics and Modern Icons,” will be displayed at the Upper House hotel.
Come August, Moizant will be relocating from London to Hong Kong to open Vestiaire’s Asia office headquarters and recruit talent. The site has a selection of more than 450,000 items, with 3,000 added every day. As the firm becomes more global, Moizant said it is meeting the challenge of keeping its deliveries timely, and of being mindful of costs.
