NO TIMEOUTS: As a former private fine jeweler specializing in diamonds, Margi Gad brings a more gilded approach to activewear with her label Fierce + Regal.

A one-shouldered metallic taupe top, a platinum tunic, capri leggings with two zippers on the hip and a hooded blush-colored overthrow are among the styles. As for similarities between activewear and fine jewelry, Gad said, “Well, they both have a lot of gold. We use a lot of gold accents. This is sort of a gem of an activewear line. It is a glittering jewel in an overcrowded marketplace.”

Taking more of a lifewear approach, the collection relies on primarily Italian fabrics, aiming for more of a luxe touch. The neutral colored activewear can be interchanged with wardrobe pieces. The logo-free, minimalist chic collection lends itself to ready-to-wear, Gad said. “I really wanted something sophisticated.”

The company’s e-commerce business is up-and-running and Gad is committed to selectively building Fierce + Regal’s specialty store base. She connected with specialty stores during her first outing at the recent Active Collective at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Manhattan.

Gad said, “I have always really loved working out and being active, so this really came from a personal need. I found myself running to do the next activity whatever that might be — work, children, socializing, or going for lunch, and I didn’t want to look like I was in my workout clothes. I wanted to look more polished and to be able to throw on a pair of boots, a great jacket and go. That didn’t exist, so I created it.”

Two years in the making, Gad said the business stemmed from her own needs as a fitness-happy working mother. “We are actually the opposite of the matchy-matchy gym outfits…,” she said. “I have three kids. I’ve always had a career and I wanted to look polished and chic and not like I was running around in gym clothes.”

Prices range from $98 or bras, tops are $125 to $145 and leggings are $130 to $160. To get firsthand feedback, the company hosted trunk shows in Aspen, the Hamptons, New York City, Nantucket and “a lot of December” in Palm Beach. The collection is also sold in select specialty stores like Exhale Spa’s Madison Avenue location, SLT in Boston, Gyrotonic Satnam in West Palm Beach and Legit in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

And Gad is really living the brand. “I’m probably a barre girl at heart, but I do everything from barre classes to spinning to Pilates, yoga, SLT. The only thing I have not done is CrossFit,” she said.