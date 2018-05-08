SNOW QUEEN: Just weeks after being introduced as the latest brand ambassador for Chanel, Margot Robbie has stepped in front of the lens of creative director Karl Lagerfeld to appear in her debut advertising campaign for the French luxury house.

The Australian actress has been selected as the face of Chanel’s first Coco Neige collection, set to hit Chanel boutiques in July and August in tandem with its fall ready-to-wear. The line, dedicated to winter sports and après-ski, mixes technical pieces with classic Chanel codes like tweed, leather and camellia motifs.

Robbie is pictured against a background of blue sky and clouds wearing items including a soft chunky sweater, a parka or a down jacket. The eight visuals will break from June 10 in the July editions of leading international magazines.

“This shoot was one of the greatest experiences of my career. The energy and vibe on set was so wonderful and collaborative,” Robbie said in a statement.

“One of the first things Karl Lagerfeld said to me was that we never need to take ourselves too seriously. He has such a creative mind and he knows exactly what he wants and the minute he captured it, we were moving onto the next shot. It was amazing.

“Karl Lagerfeld is a creative mastermind. I already knew he was a genius but to be able to spend time with him in person, I now know he is also just a wonderful human being,” said the actress, who flew to Paris last week to attend the Chanel cruise show and shoot the campaign.

Robbie made her breakthrough in Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” and has since appeared in films including “The Legend of Tarzan,” “Suicide Squad” and “I, Tonya,” for which she was nominated for an Oscar, a Bafta and a Golden Globe.

She has a raft of projects in the works, including “Mary Queen of Scots,” in which she stars as Queen Elizabeth I opposite Saoirse Ronan’s Mary Stuart, and Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” in which she is set to play murdered actress Sharon Tate opposite Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Lagerfeld has worked with a raft of bold-faced names in recent years, casting the likes of Kristen Stewart, Pharrell Williams, Cara Delevingne, Lily-Rose Depp and Willow Smith in a variety of Chanel campaigns.