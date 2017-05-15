Maria Tash is heading to Canada.

The jeweler and piercing specialist will host three pop-up shops in Hudson’s Bay doors in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, where each location will be open for 10 days. The first will bow at the Queen Street location in Toronto on May 18.

Tash, who has worked with celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Olsen, Uma Thurman and Scarlett Johansson, will offer her fine-jewelry collection, as well as piercing and ear-styling services on-site. Earlobes are the most popular, but piercing of ear cartilage, inner ear, nostril, septum and navel will also be available to consumers.

“Department stores need a non-Amazon experience — they all need it. You can’t just have piles of clothing around and compete with Amazon. You need styling and things you can’t get by sitting home in your pajamas,” Tash said in an interview last week. “This is part of the reason I think we’re in demand right now. We have this experience [where] not only are you getting this product, but your’re getting fitted and…getting styled.”

For those unfamiliar, ear styling is largely for customers who have existing piercings and want to be fitted for custom diameter and stud lengths. It’s also a way for someone who might be interested in piercing to “try on.” Tash said there are earrings she tests with that don’t involve a piercing so a customer can get a feel for how a real piercing might look on them.

Tash maintains three freestanding doors — two in New York City and one in London — and has had pop-up shops everywhere from London and Hong Kong to Dubai and Kuwait. Saks Fifth Avenue hosted pop-ups — Tash’s first with a major department store in the U.S. — in its Greenwich and New York store in April and May, respectively.

“We can do a little more in Hudson’s Bay,” Tash said. “Saks was ears only. [At Hudson’s Bay] we can do navel, septum, nostril and nipple if you want. It’s more comprehensive piercing.”