DANCING ON WATER: The circular pond at the Palais Royal was transformed into an unusual stage Monday for the launch of Petit Bateau’s collaboration with Marie-Agnès Gillot.

As the late afternoon sun reflected over the water, Gillot and fellow Paris Opera principal dancer Alice Renavand glided across the water in an original choreography that Gillot created especially for the occasion.

Their full-length waterproof skirts, one of the more unusual designs in the collection that focused on reinterpreting Petit Bateau’s classics, dragged through the water as they danced alongside bobbing toy boats.

“I thought it was appropriate for Petit Bateau, and since I reinterpreted their waterproofs, why not put them in the water,” said Gillot when she emerged after a quick change into a long striped cotton dress with a sweeping cowl back, another of her designs.

“It’s heavy but it wasn’t particularly difficult otherwise,” she said of her decision to stage the dance in the water. “It was my idea, so I only have myself to blame.”

While Gillot creates the costumes for her shows, it was her first time doing a commercial collection. “I love drawing and designing clothes, so it was perfect,” she said.

The Marie-Agnès Gillot X Petit Bateau capsule will debut on the brand’s e-shop and at its Champs-Elysées flagship on Oct. 25, before a wider rollout at the beginning of November.

Products for women, children and babies range from more classic marinières and rain jackets and hats to dance-inspired designs like striped cotton legwarmers, a body suit and a bolero top. Prices start at 14.90 euros for kids and 35 euros for adults.