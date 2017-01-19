THE STRIPES HAVE IT: With activism very much in vogue these days, Marimekko is reigniting its commitment to women’s empowerment through a partnership with the women’s rights organization Equality Now.

Through the end of February, Marimekko will donate $10 from the sale of each of its Tasaraita-printed garment to the group that supports human rights of women and girls globally. First designed in 1968 by Marimekko designer Annika Rimala, the even stripe collection was meant to be a symbol of equality. Created when jeans were becoming increasingly popular with women and men, her intention was to create timeless garments that would suit anyone regardless of age, size or gender. Current options include the “Lyhythiha” jersey cotton short-sleeve shirt at $95 and the “Tuika” long-sleeve dress at $265. The initiative is planned for the company’s U.S. stores and its e-commerce site.

The company decided to celebrate the meaning of Tasaraita by supporting Equality Now, which is in sync with Marimekko’s heritage of furthering women’s empowerment. Ninety four percent of the Finnish sportswear, textiles and home goods employees are women. Marimekko president and chief executive officer Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko said Wednesday that the brand has “empowered people around the world to be true to who they are and to express themselves freely,” since 1951. “This spring we wanted to celebrate the message of Tasaraita by supporting Equality Now as their mission to promote the human rights of women and girls globally resonates strongly with Marimekko’s history of female empowerment and is a message we proudly support.” Alahuhta-Kasko said.

The company was started by designer Armi Ratia and her husband Viljo and is now sold in more than 40 countries. To try to relay the timelessness of its spring collection, the company showed its ready-to-wear collection in a makeshift Marimekko-decorated home set up in the Finnish embassy in Paris. made its mark on not just fabric but paper goods, kitchenware and even shoes.