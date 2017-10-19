Marina Testino is ready for her fashion debut. The recent Parsons School of Design graduate and niece of famed photographer Mario today unveils Point Off View, her fashion brand.

After graduating in May and signing with The Society Management’s creative roster, Testino went to Peru to work on the collection. She says she consulted with some of her teachers from school, as well as her aunt, who lives in Peru and studied fashion. “Really, it was kind of a secret project,” Testino says. “I saw my uncle [Mario] over the summer and I showed him the collection, but once it was done, not a lot of people knew that I was doing it.”

Through Point Off View, Testino hopes to release about two capsules a year, featuring a different artist collaboration with each. The first, designed solely by Testino, is called Edition Zero.

The Edition Zero offerings include a “Risky Business”-inspired button-down for $120, a denim jacket for $210 and an army jacket for $180. Each piece is emblazoned with whimsical phrases like “go skinny dipping” or “buy me a drink” or “misbehaving.” Testino says she designed the line for “young women, ages 16 to 30 years, that are outgoing and fun and like to flirt.”

Testino previously told WWD that Point Off View is eco-conscious and a limited edition to “stay away from mass production and the continuous damage it can cause our world.” She adds that she decided on the brand’s name after reflecting on her travel experiences.

“Since a young age, I’ve been traveling a lot and moving a lot and every time I would go to a new place, I would feel like I didn’t fit in and that my perspective was off,” she says. “The name celebrates and embraces people’s different perspectives.”

Point Off View by Marina Testino will be sold online at pointoffview.com.

