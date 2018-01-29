TIMELY CAPSULE: Warming up for her debut Paris Fashion Week show in late February, French designer Marine Serre on Friday unveiled a 17-piece collection for Galeries Lafayette as the fourth fashion finalist from the Hyères International Festival of Fashion and Photography invited by the retailer to create a capsule.

The launch of the sporty, wallet-friendly line is timed to coincide with the 33rd edition of the festival in late April. It will hit the BHV Marais and Galeries Lafayette Haussmann flagships in Paris; the retailer’s web site and 17 other doors from its network. It will also be carried in the boutiques of the Villa Noailles and the Fondation Galeries Lafayette in Paris’ Marais district, which is due to open in March. Items include striped shirtdresses, sheer drawstring raincoats and printed bodysuits, with prices going from 49 to 149 euros.

A talent on the rise, Serre, who graduated from Belgian school La Cambre in 2016 and works in the design studio at Balenciaga, also scooped the 2017 edition of the LVMH Prize. With her graduate collection Radical Call for Love, merging Nineties sportswear influences with luxurious 19th-century Arabic garments in an implicit challenge to notions of barriers and divisions, she won over a jury of designer heavyweights including Karl Lagerfeld of Fendi, Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri and Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière. A printed Radical Call for Love legging features in the Galeries Lafayette capsule.

Serre beat some 1,200 applicants to walk away with a grand prize of 300,000 euros, plus a year of coaching from experts at luxury giant LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, parent of fashion houses including Louis Vuitton, Loewe, Givenchy, Berluti and Marc Jacobs.