MILAN — Mario Boselli, honorary president of Italy’s Fashion Chamber, has been appointed president of the Milan-based Italy-China Institute.

Boselli succeeds Giampiero Cassio, who in turn was named honorary president of the organization.

Founded in 1971, the Italy-China Institute aims to promote the relationships between the two countries, integrating diplomatic activities with artistic and cultural initiatives. Market analysis, workshops, talks and language courses are also hosted by the foundation to further enhance the cultural exchange between the countries.

Boselli started to focus solely on international relationships after stepping down from his role as president of the Italian Camera della Moda in 2015.

During his 16-year tenure at the helm of the fashion organization, Boselli forged close relations with international fashion associations. In particular, he had a key role in the resolution of conflicting fashion week calendars in New York, London and Paris, and he was instrumental in establishing solid business relationships in emerging countries, including China.

For his lengthy career in fashion, Boselli has received numerous awards over the years, including the Cavaliere del Lavoro, or Knight of Labour, honor in 1990 and the Commandeur de l’Ordre National de la Legion d’Honneur in France in 2002.