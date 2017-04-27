CARE BEAR: Marionnaud gifted a check for 100,000 euros, or $108,543, on Thursday to Cosmetic Executive Women to help fund its centers, giving free beauty treatments to patients in hospitals and nursing homes.

The sum was raised by the perfumery chain selling 60,000 stuffed teddy bears that were dressed by the French brand Zadig & Voltaire in a program that ran during the end of 2016.

Last year, Marionnaud’s contribution to CEW paid for approximately 5,000 aesthetic treatments for women and men in 26 hospitals and three nursing homes.

Eileen Yeo, managing director of Marionnaud France, and Françoise Montenay, president of CEW France, also presented the results of their program, called “Plus belle avec CEW” (or “More beautiful with CEW”), which this year involved 200 trained volunteer beauty counselors in 116 boutiques France-wide giving advice to people with cancer in-store.

Marionnaud has sold stuffed bears for CEW’s program since 2002. Chloé is among the other fashion brands to have taken part in the annual initiative.

Marionnaud and CEW France in early 2016 renewed their partnership for another five years — through 2021.