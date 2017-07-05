UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Colette hosted events for Marisa Berenson and Shiseido on two separate floors of its store in Paris on Tuesday.

Berenson was on its second story showcasing her Natural Luxury Cosmetics collection, which went on counter at the concept shop in May, marking its debut in the City of Light.

“It’s a line that I created that I used myself 40 years ago,” she said. “My holistic, naturopath doctor made all the formulas for me. I developed them about two years ago with a French laboratory and decided to share the experience with the world.”

Ingredients are 100 percent natural and prickly pear-based in the 50 or so products — for the face, hair and body — already in 10 countries, including in AccorHotel spas.

Berenson’s focus now is to expand the line’s distribution worldwide and also on the birth of her first grandchild, expected in August. “I have other film projects, and things like that,” she added.

Down two flights of stairs, in the minus-one level, Shiseido hosted a cocktail for its tie-in with Nicolas Ouchenir, who helped the brand to conceive the Eye Collection of makeup and beauty tools inspired by calligraphy, his specialty.

Ouchenir said the idea was to create “a new line and lines.” He finds a challenge getting women to understand they are unique and that they can create a new signature for themselves.

The Inkstroke Eyeliner Brush bends slightly in the part near its bristles, giving another gesture for applying eye color, for instance. Also part of the range are the Inkstroke Eyeliner and Paperlight Cream Eye Color.

At the event, Ouchenir signed limited-edition, numbered photographs featuring models with his script decorating their faces. Those same images decorated the walls in Colette.

Earlier in the day, Shiseido held another a press event in the Grand Musée du Parfum for its upcoming fragrance, Shiseido Ever Bloom Ginza Flower, due out in September in Europe.

It’s an eau de parfum created by Firmenich’s Aurélien Guichard meant to evoke a sensual floral bouquet. The fragrance is the fourth scent in Shiseido’s Ever Bloom franchise.