INFLUENCER POWER: Revolve can add another notch to its belt of celebrity exclusives with its landing of Marled by Reunited Clothing and Olivia Culpo’s capsule collection.

The collection is to be sold exclusively through Revolve starting Wednesday and includes a mix of the ath-leisure trend with feminine touches in the way of cropped bell pants, wide-leg track-inspired pants, jumpsuits and cold shoulder tops.

“My point of view when I was designing this was that I wanted the clothing to be wearable,” Culpo said. “I wanted it to be timeless. I wanted to make people feel confident and express themselves.”

The pieces, she went on to say, are aimed at a wide selection of age groups and were designed to be for just about any event. “There’s so many different ways you can wear these pieces,” Culpo said, pointing to a red jumpsuit that’s become one of her favorites from the collection. She also pointed to the words “GRL PWR” running down the sides of a pair of black slacks and matching tube top that speaks to what she said is an overall theme of female empowerment she had in mind for the capsule.

Culpo and Revolve have been linked for a long time now, with the influencer singing her praises of the retailer’s rise and dominance when it comes to influencer marketing.

“I feel like Revolve has completely changed the game in terms of advertising dollars,” she said. “They don’t pay for billboards.”

Instead, she pointed out, influencers, such as herself, are wearing the product Revolve is to trying to sell.

Culpo’s collaboration with Marled joins a long list of celebrity capsules that have been sold exclusively through the retailer, including Chrissy Teigen, Nicole Richie and her House of Harlow 1960 line, Ale by Alessandra and Kendall + Kylie Swim.

The Marled x Olivia Culpo capsule totals 13 stock-keeping units, with prices ranging from $58 to $148.