Marni is bringing its colorful and joyful Marni Market to Italy in collaboration with department store Rinascente.

The temporary retail project was launched in April 2015 and traveled through several cities around the world, including Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Paris, Orange County, Beijing and Shanghai. It will make its debut on the sixth floor of the Rinascente Milan unit, located in Piazza del Duomo, on April 10.

On April 12, another Marni Market will be installed in the Design Supermarket area of the new Rinascente Via del Tritone in Rome.

The Marni Market signature village-like setup, with multicolor metallic and PVC houses, will carry a range of limited-edition products, spanning from stylized animal sculptures, crafted from metallic and PVC, as well as picnic baskets and trinket boxes, all handmade by Colombian artisans. The temporary shop will also sell handwoven basket bags, the iconic striped Marni shopping bags and sculptural fruit-shaped bowls.

The Marni Market shops will be open in Milan and Rome until April 30 and May 2, respectively.

Originally launched by Marni founder Consuelo Castiglioni, the project has been continued under the guidance of current creative director Francesco Risso.