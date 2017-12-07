Marni celebrated the reopening of its renovated boutique in Shanghai’s Reel Department Store in the downtown district of Jing’An with its first Marni Christmas Carnival event in Mainland China Wednesday night. The store is one of 15 the Italian brand currently has in China.

The event saw the launch of a range of “Marni Visitors,” a limited edition range of puppets the Italian brand commissions from Columbian artisans for the festive season each year. A portion of proceeds from the sale of these “Visitors” worldwide are donated to the Milan-based children’s charity Piccolo Principe.

Alongside the puppets, a limited edition of five Trunk bags exclusively designed for the Marni Christmas Carnival were unveiled in a new range of color combinations. The Marni Christmas Carnival display will be on show at Reel Department Store until January 5.

Speaking with WWD ahead of the event, Marni creative director Francesco Risso was excited to be in China for the first time.

“I am here finally. I have been trying to come here so many times,” he said.

“When you walk in the streets [of Shanghai] and you see the places, the houses, and also the incredible skyscrapers and the contrast between the old and the new, it’s really fascinating. There’s almost a very poetic charm that you can’t avoid falling in love with.”