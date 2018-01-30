RAMY BROOK TAPS MARTHA HUNT: Martha Hunt has been named the face of Ramy Brook, the contemporary women’s sportswear brand. The IMG model will appear in the brand’s first national ad campaign, which will be photographed today by Sebastian Faena.

The shoot takes place at Pier 59 in New York, and the ads are slated to break digitally around Feb. 14.

Best known as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, the 28-year-old Hunt has fronted campaigns for Hugo Boss, Y-3, Max & Co. and Albion Cosmetics. She has also been the spokesmodel for Free People and has walked in more than 180 fashion shows for numerous designers.

“Brand awareness is something we’re working on,” said Cory Cole, head of marketing at Ramy Brook, who said the company is looking to raise its profile. The ads will feature the classic pieces. “It’s the first step to a bigger program for the year,” Cole added.

Hunt is also working on a capsule collection with Ramy Brook Sharp, founder and creative director of Ramy Brook, which will launch exclusively at Bloomingdale’s in March. Hunt will be involved in designing it, and making personal appearances on the capsule’s behalf. “She’ll get behind it in a big way,” Cole said.

Hunt is also working with Sharp on a capsule for Saks Fifth Avenue, but details are not yet available.