FASHIONING FRAMES: London-based men’s wear designer Martine Rose has collaborated with Mykita, the German optical manufacturer that does handmade glasses and sunglasses, on a collection that will launch April 4.

Formed in 2003 by Moritz Krueger, Philipp Haffmans, Daniel Haffmans and Harald Gottschling, Mykita is an eyewear manufacturer based in Berlin that is known for its hand-assembled range of glasses and optical eyewear.

Taking a cue from the Nineties dance scene, the frames are shaped in a cat-eye silhouette. The model is available in an antique red, lime, royal blue and black. It will be sold at select retailers and at Mykita stores.

This is the first time Rose has teamed with Mykita and has worked on eyewear. She has collaborated with brands in the past including Nike, Napapijri and Been Trill.