Moose Knuckles and Mary Katrantzou's Chesterfield bomber on the runway

Courtesy of Mary Katrantzou



TAKE A SEAT: Traditional furniture lovers take note: you can now wear your beloved Chesterfield sofa in outerwear form. Irreverent Canadian parka specialist Moose Knuckles has teamed with London-based designer Mary Katrantzou to create a capsule of quirky coats for fall, in its first major designer collaboration.

A couple of the designs were revealed at Katrantzou’s runway show last month, with the full line-up presented in Paris.

The Chesterfield bomber is available in leather – black patent, burgundy or khaki – or camel suede, complete with innovative ribbed leather cuffs and faux fur details. The line also includes a range of down jackets in brightly hued velvet brocade or in a tapestry fabric, both key elements in Katrantzou’s main fall collection.

Retail prices for the co-branded collection, which is expected to appeal to major department and specialty stores, especially those that already stock both labels, range from 2,000 euros to 4,000 euros.

Moose Knuckles and Mary Katrantzou’s velvet brocade parka on the runway  courtesy of Mary Katrantzou

