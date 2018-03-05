TAKE A SEAT: Traditional furniture lovers take note: you can now wear your beloved Chesterfield sofa in outerwear form. Irreverent Canadian parka specialist Moose Knuckles has teamed with London-based designer Mary Katrantzou to create a capsule of quirky coats for fall, in its first major designer collaboration.

A couple of the designs were revealed at Katrantzou’s runway show last month, with the full line-up presented in Paris.

The Chesterfield bomber is available in leather – black patent, burgundy or khaki – or camel suede, complete with innovative ribbed leather cuffs and faux fur details. The line also includes a range of down jackets in brightly hued velvet brocade or in a tapestry fabric, both key elements in Katrantzou’s main fall collection.

Retail prices for the co-branded collection, which is expected to appeal to major department and specialty stores, especially those that already stock both labels, range from 2,000 euros to 4,000 euros.