KATRANTZOU’S CARDS: Paperless Post has tapped Mary Katrantzou to design a range of invitations and stationery that launches on June 27, WWD has learned.

“Each print has been carefully reimagined from the runway to imbue each individual design with a couture artistry and color,” Katrantzou said.

The London-based designer, who is known for her exuberant prints has constructed 15 different vivid patterns inspired by Katrantzou’s runway archives. Designs range from optical art to bold florals and are meant for various occasions, such as birthdays or personal notes. They are available digitally for 0.70 pounds each.

Chief executive officer James Hirschfeld called the designer’s creations “visually arresting.”

“Her unique ability to translate abstract digital prints into ready-to-wear clothing resonated with us. With this collection, we hope to similarly translate Mary’s signature prints into beautiful invitations and stationery that can be used for a variety of occasions.”

Paperless Post was launched in 2009 by the brother-and-sister team of James and Alexa Hirschfeld. They have previously collaborated with designers and labels including J. Crew, Oscar de la Renta, Kate Spade and Jonathan Adler.