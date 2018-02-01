TEXAS IN PARIS: Massimo Dutti held its second fashion show and chose Paris, sending a Texas-inspired men’s and women’s spring collection down a sandy runway at the Palais de Tokyo.

“For a fashion player, it’s essential to be in Paris, it’s essential to be in France,” said Jean-Jacques Salaün, who directs the French operations of the brand’s owner, Inditex. The brand is meant to project “accessible chic,” said the executive, who noted that it likely generates more sales in neighboring Spain, where it held its first fashion show in May 2017.

Flexing its digital muscle, the label sent out a see-now-buy-now collection, projecting the images from the show on its Internet site. It also planned to project them on screens in stores, according to Salaün, noting the company’s push to blend services in stores and over the Internet, offering customers the possibility of picking up Internet orders in a store, for instance.

Marfa, a Texas desert town known for its minimalist art displays, was the theme of the collection. Images of the countryside and sky flashed on screens while voices described the open landscape and talked about society: “It’s not like any other place on earth,” and “young people want to change the world.”

For men, outfits were trim and dressy for the most part — lots of suits. The palette ranged from a dark olive green to lighter browns and ivory. Most models carried a small bag tucked under a wrist. For the women, the palette included dusty pink, ivory and a range of browns and yellows — from mustard to brighter hues, with long skirts and sheer blouses.

The company counts around 20 stores in France, sticking to the country’s larger cities as it seeks better locations but not necessarily an expansion of the network. The Internet site is meant to service the smaller cities in the country, Salaün explained.

In the U.K., where the brand has stores in large cities like London and Manchester, the brand is interested in expanding into medium-sized cities, he said.

Why not show the collection during men’s fashion week? “I think it’s related to our company’s culture…it’s a bit our DNA,” said Salaün, referring to the inclination to do things differently than others.