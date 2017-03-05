WALLPAPER: Guests including Arizona Muse and Bruno Frisoni gathered in a Paris apartment decorated in wild and wonderful hand-painted wallpapers by de Gournay on Saturday night for a cocktail marking a collaboration between the luxury fabrics and wallpaper maker and footwear brand Aquazzura. The event was cohosted by Matches Fashion cofounder Ruth Chapman, with the whimsical shoe collection due to launch on Matchesfashion.com in May.

“I love interiors and I’ve always loved de Gournay wallpapers. The way I met them is that I have a room in de Gournay wallpaper at my house that was shot by a magazine, and they called me and said we should do something together,” said Aquazzura’s Edgardo Osorio. “I’m obsessed with what they do, everything is customizable, everything is hand-painted. I’m Colombian, I love everything exotic, so I thought, why don’t we make a pink jungle.”

Busy eyeing the capsule, which houses five styles in crepe satin and embroidery, Muse picked out her favorites. “I love the high-heel mule and the pointed flat with a wrap-around ankle. It’s so beautiful, they’ve managed to stay true to de Gournay’s spirit, and create a whole scene and put it on shoes. To see monkeys and birds on shoes, it’s magical,” said the model, who is working on a collaboration with sustainable fashion brand Maiyet. “It’s going to be pretty cool, and we’ll be working with a newly developed material that biodegrades.”