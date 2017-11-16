NEW FRONTIERS: You can take photographer Mary McCartney out of the studio, but you can’t take the studio out of McCartney. The photographer daughter of Sir Paul McCartney has designed an exclusive capsule collection of scarves for Matchesfashion.com, and they’re more about the image than anything else.

“I’m more of an artist than a designer, so it’s the idea of having a photograph, rather than a designed textile. That’s what excited me about it,” said McCartney during an event at Matches’ private townhouse in Marylebone, where she celebrated the launch alongside her sister Stella McCartney, Ruth Chapman, Michael Hoppen and Daisy de Villeneuve, among others. The range is called “The Body,” and includes four printed silk styles and two woven styles featuring imagery from McCartney’s archives.

McCartney said that she wanted to focus on graphic, sensual images that celebrated the female form, exuded confidence and looked good both when the scarf is held flat and draped around the neck: “First and foremost, the scarves are meant to be worn. I’m quite voyeuristic and I love people-watching, so I’m drawn to the idea of someone having the scarf, and [I’m] daydreaming about them putting it on and then what adventure or travels they’ll be taking it on. I even like the idea of seeing them looking quite worn in years to come and thinking how many memories they’ve been involved in.”

As an online shopping aficionado who said she prefers the convenience of browsing in bed to going into stores, McCartney added that Matches was the right partner for her first design project.

“It feels like they’re interested in things that are different. They’re quite open-minded and there’s an element of surprise when you go on the site. That’s also why I like vintage shops or bric-a-brac shops because you go in and you don’t quite know what you’re going to get,” said the photographer. “I like it when people take risks like that and present you with things you never will have heard of before.”

The retailer has been placing more and more focus on delivering exclusive capsule collections to its customers, in order to provide them with newness and access to buzzy, emerging names that aren’t available elsewhere. Recent collaborations included a capsule of tailoring pieces by London-based label Racil and a holiday-themed exclusive collection by the Milanese label Attico.

The company also plans to continue supporting up-and-coming designers through its recently launched “Innovators” platform, with Charles Jeffrey and LVMH Prize award winner Marine Serre joining the likes of Art School, Paula Knorr and Matty Bovan for spring.