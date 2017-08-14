NEW HOME: As takeover rumors swirl, Matchesfashion.com is expanding with a new East London creative hub. The new office space, which is located at Here East Studios at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and spans 24,000 square feet, will house the company’s photography, video and editorial teams in state-of-the-art facilities.

Equipped with more than 20 photography bays and video sets, the hub will enable the e-tailer to increase the amount of products shot, styled and uploaded on the site by 50 percent, reaching 2,000 products per week. The new facilities will also allow the teams to develop new ways of presenting the product on the web site, such as 360-degree videos.

A new fashion media space is expected to boost the output of its editorial teams, including newly launched features such as shoppable editorial videos and “Shop By,” a new section on the Matches web site that highlights exclusive capsule collections, trend-driven product edits, as well as edits developed by style influencers.

The company said the new hub would create more than 150 new jobs in the next four years.

“Storytelling is such an important part of what we do,” said Ulric Jerome, chief executive officer at Matchesfashion.com. “This move to Here East, and our investment in a new creative hub, will help us to achieve our plans to generate even more innovative and engaging content for our brands and our customer, as we continue to scale Matchesfashion.com.”

The presence of Matches in East London will also contribute toward the Mayor of London’s plan of creating a “fashion cluster” in the area, drawing companies in the fashion, technology, education and business sectors: “The new state-of-the-art studio in the East London Fashion Cluster is building on Here East’s reputation as an area synonymous with innovation, and showing the world that London is open to business, talent and creativity,” said Justine Simons, deputy mayor and head of culture and creative industries.

Earlier this year, the company also announced plans to open a second private town house, on 5 Carlos Place near Mount Street, that will be used to host private appointments and engage with high-value customers.