REINVENTING THE SHIRT: Matchesfashion.com has partnered with British design duo Palmer Harding on a beach wear capsule collection.

The designers, who received this year’s BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund prize alongside Mother of Pearl, are best known for their modern take on women’s shirting. They recreate classic white shirts in oversized, asymmetric silhouettes and add feminine details.

Their 14-piece capsule, “The Beach Shirt Project,” is exclusive to Matches, and the designers have recreated some of their signature styles using light linen and cotton-voile fabrics for a relaxed look.

Among the highlights is an oversized shirt with an asymmetric, leg-grazing hem done in a palette of navy, white and pinstripe baby blue. The capsule also includes minimal, long-sleeve white kaftans and feminine, midi shirt dresses.

“We have seen so many people who looked amazing wearing our shirts in the city, and we wanted to create a capsule range that was more relaxed and casual, in lighter weight fabrics to give them the option of wearing while on holiday,” said designer Levi Palmer.

The new collection will expand the retailer’s beach wear offer beyond the vibrant prints and colorful bohemian creations that tend to dominate the category.

“We noticed there was a gap in our offer for a minimal and refined beach shirt. Palmer Harding create such beautiful shirting, and they were the first to come to mind. We worked closely with the designers to produce this collection, and love the refined and sleek result,” said Natalie Kingham, Matches’ buying director. “We find increasingly that the Matchesfashion.com client is looking for a complete wardrobe look – whether she is at home or away.”

The new range, which is priced between 285 pounds and 320 pounds, or $358 and $402 at current exchange, is available on Matchesfashion.com as of next week.