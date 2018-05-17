CALLING COLVILLE: Matchesfashion.com has launched Colville, a contemporary label, with an installation at the retailer’s town house in London’s Marylebone.

Named after artist David Hockney’s Seventies residence, the brand is the brainchild of Molly Molloy, Kristin Forss and Lucinda Chambers. Design directors Molloy and Forss honed their skills at the Italian brand Marni for more than 10 years and worked with Chambers, who styled the label.

The designers describe their label as “personal, modern and eclectic, fearless, sensitive, eccentric and rigorous” and said during a walk-through that it’s an amalgamation of Chambers’, Forss’ and Molloy’s arty styles.

There is a focus on color, self-expression and texture.

The 30-piece offering is filled with layer-able pieces including tailored outerwear, cropped parkas, graphic printed dresses, skirts, jacquard knits and trousers.

The trio has also teamed with jewelry designer Vicki Sarge and milliner Stephen Jones on accessories. Prices range from 345 pounds for a pair of shoes to 1,560 pounds for a coat.

It will be sold exclusively at the British retailer.

“We love working together, we knew we could create a brand that we all wanted to wear and it felt very natural,” said Molloy.

Forss said the inspiration was “the women we know, who are intelligent and exciting and who are wanting to wear our clothes.”

Chambers noted that the trio is working on the next collection. “We are really excited by it,” said Chambers. “And that’s what we are focusing on now.”