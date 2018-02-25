Among the guests at Giorgio Armani’s Emporio Armani show on Sunday was Matilda Lutz, the face of the brand’s Because It’s You fragrance.

The “Rings” star has been creating buzz on the festival scene for her performance in “Revenge,” French director Coralie Fargeat’s feature debut, in which the Italian actress plays a young woman who travels to a remote desert villa with her married boyfriend. The trip ends in a bloodbath after one of the man’s friends rapes her.

Lutz said she first realized the film was hitting a nerve when it bowed at the Toronto Film Festival in September. “All the audience was, like, going crazy and they’re rooting for the character and they were screaming,” she recalled. The saga of female vengeance also won plaudits at the Sundance Film Festival last month.

“It’s definitely a metaphor for what’s going on right now, and I’m sure that the director didn’t really think about #MeToo or all the movements that are happening in the world, but she basically thought that women always had to adjust to the society,” Lutz remarked.

Her next role represents a 180-degree turn. She plays Simonetta Vespucci, believed to have been a muse of Renaissance painter Sandro Botticelli, in season two of “Medici: Masters of Florence — The Magnificent” on Netflix.

“It was my first period piece, so it was very fun to see all the behind the scenes, the hair and makeup, the costumes,” Lutz said. “We shot in beautiful real locations in Italy, so we were in Pienza, in Montepulciano, which are cities that even though I’m Italian, I’ve never been to.”

Also in attendance was Michela Moioli, fresh from her win in snowboard cross at the Winter Olympics. The sportswoman wasn’t hard to find: she was wearing her gold medal with her Emporio Armani EA7 team kit. Apparently, it’s as heavy as it looks. “Yeah, it is, in every sense,” said Moioli. “It’s amazing and I’m so happy.”

She doesn’t get much time to rest on her laurels. In a few days, it’s on to the SBX World Cup. “I’m actually the leader of the World Cup. I have three more races to do in the next weekend and I probably try to win my second World Cup, so wish me luck,” she said.