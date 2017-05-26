MILAN — Matteo Marzotto revealed plans for the upcoming VicenzaOro trade show to be held in September on the occasion of a talk at fashion school Istituto Marangoni.

Marzotto explained sustainability will be the key theme of the fair’s next appointment recalling that “We are the most appropriate subject when it comes to sustainability, [VicenzaOro is] the only tradeshow institution to have signed a formal agreement with ECOSOC — United Nations Economic and Social Council — for Corporate Social Responsibility, which means we are committed to the traceability of raw materials and a slave-labor free environment.”

Referencing the commitment of Carlo Capasa — president of the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana — to value sustainability for the September edition of Milan Fashion Week, Marzotto explained that plans for the fall edition of VicenzaOro aim to “point toward a subject [sustainability] that is crucial yet totally established for us,” adding that the post-vacation edition “is a little bit smaller than the January one, but it’s as important.”

The VicenzaOro September edition will feature a designer room “to keep investing in young talents,” said Marzotto, who is vice president of the Italian Exhibition Group that controls the show. It will also hold the second edition of the Andrea Palladio International Jewelry Award, following the success of the previous one that bestowed prizes in January to Faraone Mennella, Nikos Koulis and Italian brand Antonini Milano, among others.

Strongly committed to supporting the pipeline of Italian suppliers, which he believes “is able to deliver extraordinary products and add value to the fashion industry,” Marzotto is aware that companies ought to take into account market shifts underscoring that “20 years ago, China wasn’t really in the picture, and the Far East was totally different in terms of spending power.”

Marzotto, who invested in September in Dondup, the Italian streetwise contemporary brand, said the company is restructuring and expanding outside of Italy, hinting that “[the firm] is expected to increase exports by 10 points, reaching 30 percent of international sales by the end of the year.”

Dondup is also launching its e-commerce in a few weeks and is determined to become an internationally appealing brand under Marzotto’s presidency. The brand cofounder and former creative designer Manuela Mariotti exited the brand in March, after 18 years at the helm.