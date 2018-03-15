Maui Jim, known for its patented PolarizedPlus2 lens technology and UV protection, is infusing its propriety know-how into the brand’s first optical eyewear collection.

“Our retailer partners were asking for Maui Jim to launch a line of ophthalmic frames and lenses and we’ve always been a technical lens company at heart, and now we’re turning that proficiency and focus toward the next chapter in our story — the Maui Jim Optical Collection,” said Craig LaManna, Maui Jim marketing director, ophthalmic. “This collection of frames is as sophisticated in their engineering as they are elegant in their styling. We believe in the perfect balance of art and science.”

The company has created two propriety lenses for the launch. The first, called Maui Passport Everyday, is calculated for optimal placement, resulting in an ideal balance of distance, intermediate and near vision. The second, Maui Passport Office, is meant for customers who frequently use the computer throughout the day, providing them with more clarity and comfort at near and intermediate distances.

“We had been working on the designs for over a year while testing the lens materials and frames in our state of the art lab. At the end of 2016, we rolled out the line in a few select countries with some of our retail partners to get feedback from them and consumers,” LaManna said. “In 2017, we started to ramp up distribution, and now we are ready to make a big splash in North America with Vision Expo East.”

The collection features frames made from acetate, specialty metals and thin injected nylon.

Maui Jim’s ophthalmic eyewear collection is now available throughout the U.S., in optical chains, specialty retailers and independent eye-care practices. Price varies with each retailer and style, but the line is comparably priced to Maui Jim prescription sunglasses, which range from $199 to $349 at retail.