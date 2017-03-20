Designer Maurizio Pecoraro will help the students of fashion and design school Istituto Marangoni in the development of their fashion collections to be presented at the school’s graduate fashion show in June.

Pecoraro, who is a former student of the Milan-based fashion school, worked in the design departments of Versace and Valentino prior to launching his women’s wear label in 1998.

In his new role, Pecoraro will also accompany a group of 15 Marangoni students to Shanghai Fashion Week, where on April 13, they will unveil their men’s and women’s collections with a runway show. The event will be closed by Pecoraro himself, who will present his brand’s fall collection, which made its debut at Milan Fashion Week in February.

Istituto Marangoni, which celebrated its 80th anniversary in 2015, currently operates schools in Milan, Florence, Paris, London, Shanghai and Shenzhen.