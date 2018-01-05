An attorney for New York firm Maverick Apparel LLC has sent a cease-and-desist letter to vlogger Logan Paul for, among other things, trademark infringement.

Paul, who operates his own YouTube channel, has been the target of outrage the past several days after he posted a video of himself in Japan’s Aokigahara forest, a place that’s seen a high rate of suicides. Paul’s YouTube video, which has since been removed, includes footage of himself reacting to what appears to be a victim of suicide. Paul, who commands a subscriber base of 15.4 million through the video-sharing platform, has since publicly apologized for his actions.

Paul’s behavior and use of Maverick is now the subject of a demand letter sent Thursday by Maverick Apparel LLC, which has no affiliation to Maverick by Logan Paul merchandise.

Maverick Apparel, founded in 2005, sells juniors and children’s apparel in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. The company alleges in its letter that its business has taken a hit from confusion in the market by some who believe the two businesses are related.

The letter was sent to Paul and his counsel along with Maverick Media of Beverly Hills. YouTube chief executive officer Susan Wojcicki was also included in the list of recipients.

Paul could not be reached, while his legal counsel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Robert Garson, an attorney for Maverick Apparel, told WWD his client began looking into trademark issues and complaints about Paul’s business over roughly the past six months. Damages to the business have racked up to the tune of some $4 million.

“Over these past months, Maverick Apparel has noticed a rapid and significant decline in its sales, reputation and goodwill of the Maverick Apparel brand as a direct result of your repulsive, abhorrent and mutton-headed conduct,” the letter sent Thursday reads. “In choosing to promulgate yourself and your maw-wallop across social media and champion yourself as an object of ridicule, hatred and contempt, you have simultaneously infected and injured the good name of Maverick Apparel.”

Part of the issue, Garson said, is even with Paul’s line’s name being Maverick by Logan Paul, “Maverick Apparel” is embedded into his site’s domain and Twitter meta tags.

“People think Maverick Apparel is [Logan Paul]; it’s basic confusion,” Garson said.

The attorney added he has not yet heard from representatives for Paul or his businesses.

The letter asks Paul to immediately stop use of the Maverick trademark in addition to providing information on revenue generated from the Maverick by Logan Paul brand as well as advertising revenue from the recent video shot in Japan. The company is threatening legal action if such action is not taken within seven days.