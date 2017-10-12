HART ART: Emma Hart, the winner of the sixth edition of the Max Mara Art Prize for Women, will unveil her installation “Mamma Mia!” at Collezione Maramotti in Italy’s town of Reggio Emilia, on Oct. 14. Collezione Maramotti is founded and controlled by the Maramotti family, owners of the Max Mara group, and the final owners of the installation’s art pieces.

The first leg of the exhibit ran at London’s Whitechapel Gallery from July 12 to Sept. 3. The installation in Reggio Emilia, with some variations compared with the London presentation, comprises a group of big ceramic heads, each sculpture in the shape of a pitcher.

Hart is a graduate of Kingston University. The exhibition is the result of a six-month residency starting in June 2016, in three Italian cities: Milan, Todi and Faenza, with a brief stop in Rome.

“Mamma Mia!” will also be shown at the Fruitmarket Gallery in Edinburgh in the spring of 2018.

In Reggio Emilia, the exhibit will be opened to the public on Oct. 15, and will run until Feb. 18.

On Oct. 15, the finalists of the seventh edition of the Max Mara Art Prize for Women will also be announced.