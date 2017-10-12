Emma Hart

HART ART: Emma Hart, the winner of the sixth edition of the Max Mara Art Prize for Women, will unveil her installation “Mamma Mia!” at Collezione Maramotti in Italy’s town of Reggio Emilia, on Oct. 14. Collezione Maramotti is founded and controlled by the Maramotti family, owners of the Max Mara group, and the final owners of the installation’s art pieces.

The first leg of the exhibit ran at London’s Whitechapel Gallery from July 12 to Sept. 3. The installation in Reggio Emilia, with some variations compared with the London presentation, comprises a group of big ceramic heads, each sculpture in the shape of a pitcher.

 

A view of the Emma Hart installation.

Hart is a graduate of Kingston University. The exhibition is the result of a six-month residency starting in June 2016, in three Italian cities: Milan, Todi and Faenza, with a brief stop in Rome.

“Mamma Mia!” will also be shown at the Fruitmarket Gallery in Edinburgh in the spring of 2018.

In Reggio Emilia, the exhibit will be opened to the public on Oct. 15, and will run until Feb. 18.

On Oct. 15, the finalists of the seventh edition of the Max Mara Art Prize for Women will also be announced.

Iwona Blazwick, OBE, director of the  Whitechapel Gallery, will reveal the names of the selected artists. The all-female jury includes Blazwick; gallerist Vanessa Carlos; collector Marcelle Jospeh; artist Laure Provost and art critic Rachel Spence. The winner of the seventh edition will be announced in early 2018. The Max Mara Art Prize for Women is held every two years and was installed in 2005.
Collezione Maramotti is a collection and museum of contemporary art based in Reggio Emilia, near the Max Mara group’s headquarters, that opened to the public in 2007. The collection also has a sentimental value as it was initiated and built over the years by Max Mara founder Achille Maramotti, who died in 2005. Maramotti, who also collected art from the 16th and 17th centuries, passed his passion on to his children, Luigi, Ignazio and Maria Ludovica.
