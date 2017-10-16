SIX FOR ART: Whitechapel Gallery, Collezione Maramotti and Max Mara revealed the six finalists of the seventh edition of the Max Mara Art Prize for Women: Helen Cammock, Céline Condorelli, Eloise Hawser, Athena Papadopoulos, Lis Rhodes and Mandy El-Sayegh.

The finalists were selected by a jury headed by Iwona Blazwick, OBE, director of the Whitechapel Gallery, and included gallerist Vanessa Carlos; Laure Prouvost, artist and winner of the fourth edition of the Prize; collector Marcelle Joseph, and art critic Rachel Spence.

The Max Mara Art Prize for Women was launched by Whitechapel Gallery in collaboration with Max Mara in 2005 to promote artists working in the U.K. The winner, whose name will be revealed in early 2018, will receive a six-month residency in Italy. “For many years, the work of women artists seemed to escape the interest of the world of arts, but thanks to this important prize, artists of different generations have had the opportunity to live months of formation exploring Italy and obtaining the resources to create an important commission that has brought them to the international attention,” Blazwick said.

Emma Hart, the winner of the sixth edition of the Max Mara Art Prize for Women, unveiled her installation “Mamma Mia!” at Collezione Maramotti in Italy’s town of Reggio Emilia, on Oct. 14 and running until Feb 18. Collezione Maramotti is founded and controlled by the Maramotti family, owners of the Max Mara group, and the final owners of the installation’s art pieces.