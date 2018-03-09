HOMETOWN CRUISE: Max Mara will for the first time hold its cruise 2019 show in Reggio Emilia, Italy, where the company is based. The show is scheduled on June 4.

Max Mara has previously presented its pre-collections in New York, for pre-fall 2015; London, for resort 2016, and Shanghai, for pre-fall 2017.

As reported, Miuccia Prada will show her cruise 2019 collection in New York on May 4, but is keeping details about the location under wraps. Alessandro Michele at Gucci will be traveling to Arles for his next cruise show, to be held in Arles on May 30, while Nicolas Ghesquière has chosen a holiday destination for Louis Vuitton’s next cruise show: the French Riviera. Vuitton has set May 28 as the date for its next itinerant fashion spectacle, but the exact location will be revealed at a later date.