MILAN — The MAXXI, Rome’s Museum of the Arts for the 21st Century, held its annual “Acquisition Gala Dinner” in Rome on Monday.

The fifth-annual fund-raising event, aimed at preserving and improving the museum’s permanent collection, drew more than 500 guests, including Roberta Armani; Nicola and Beatrice Bulgari; Fendi chief executive officer Pietro Beccari, who is leaving the Roman company and will join Dior at the beginning of 2018; Daniel and Florance Guerlain, and Italian entrepreneur Luca Cordero di Montezemolo.

Giovanna Melandri, president of MAXXI Foundation, underscored the importance of the synergies between public institutions and private firms. She also highlighted that in 2016, the museum’s self-financing accounted for 42 percent, while the “Acquisition Gala Dinner” aims to raise private funds.

The attendees were welcomed by an installation created by artist and photographer Michel Comte called “Light” and unveiled for the occasion. The artwork focuses on the global warming issue and features a video projection on the museum’s façade and a sculpture in the lobby.

Inside, a seated dinner — provided by Italian Michelin-starred chef Cristina Bowerman — followed a musical performance by Lebanese musicians Tarek Atoui and Mazen Kerbaj.

The soirée also coincided with the opening of two exhibitions titled “Home Beirut Sounding the Neighbors” and “Corpo, Movimento, Struttura. Il Gioiello Contemporaneo e la sua Costruzione” or “Body, Movement, Structure. Contemporary Jewel and Its Craft.”

The previous four editions of the event raised 1.4 million euros.