MUSICAL MIX: McArthurGlen designer outlets will team with Universal on the April launch of “Wonderland,” Take That’s new album, WWD has learned. This is the latest musical project in which McArthurGlen has participated as part of a long-term collaboration with Universal Music.

“Entertainment is a core part of our proposition,” said Shaeren McKenzie, group marketing director, McArthurGlen Designer Outlets. “We know that many, many of our customers are Take That fans and it was a very exciting opportunity to offer them the chance to take part in what will be a very exclusive experience.”

She added that McArthurGlen has seen a big response to a Facebook competition it launched for customers to win VIP tickets to a special Take That live show in London on March 30. McArthurGlen is also running a contest for consumers for a chance to attend the launch.

“Both Take That and McArthurGlen were founded in the Nineties, and since then have developed a strong following across Europe,” she added. “We manage 22 centers across nine territories, eight of which are European and many guests visiting the centres will have grown up listening to Take That and are still fans.”

The Manchester band’s members are Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen. Original members also included Jason Orange and Robbie Williams.

The retail group will be working with the musicians on a recording on March 30 that will air on ITV at 9:00 p.m. GMT on April 2. The company will also be the partner for Take That’s Wonderland album party.

Over the past year, McArthurGlen and Universal have partnered on projects with American singer/songwriter Norma Jean Martine and Jamie Cullum, the English jazz-pop singer. Cullum created tracks for the outlet’s Christmas 2016 campaign. They also hosted concerts performed by Kandace Springs at the Serravalle Designer Outlet in Italy last November.

“Music and the broader spectrum of entertainment will continue to be a big focus for us in 2017,” she added. “We have partnered again with Jamie Cullum to create, ‘Work of Art,’ an exclusive soundtrack that will feature in our spring advertising campaign. Our whole proposition is about captivating customers and giving them a memorable shopping experience with us.”