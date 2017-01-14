ZEGNA MEN: On his way to Switzerland for a quick snowboarding jaunt, McCaul Lombardi said at the Ermenegildo Zegna show on Friday night that he had just finished filming “Sollers Point,” due to be presented at the Cannes Film Festival this spring. The story of a small-time drug dealer, “it’s a coming of age story, as he adapts to life out of prison,” said Lombardi, who is one of the actors fronting the brand’s ad campaign for spring.

“It’s amazing. I can’t believe they’ve managed to fill a space this size, and it’s still intimate,” marveled Mads Mikkelsen surveying the venue, strewn with apocalyptic Anselm Kiefer concrete towers. “I just thought it was something from Pisa, they’re kind of at an angle,” he said. The actor, who recently wrapped promoting “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” said he was looking forward to taking a break. “Vacation for me is being at home, as I’m never home, so that would be Denmark.” Skal!