MCM continues to ramp up its presence in the U.S. The Seoul-based, German-born accessories label has launched a holiday video campaign geared at young consumers.

The party scene campaign, called “The Give & Get Down,” features model and activist Barbie Ferreira, dance duo Les Twins and singer Kacy Hill, amongst others.

MCM America’s vice president of marketing and communications Rita Shukhman said of the endeavor: “Celebrating diversity, unity and friendship during this holiday season, we wanted to create a festive and lighthearted video that embodies a genuine sense of fun and giving amongst friends. With this campaign video, MCM tells its new school luxury story through fresh and playful self-expression. The music is upbeat, the crowd is cool, the gifts are chic and we learn in the end the best gift to give for the holidays is always the gift of good vibes.”

MCM, as previously reported by WWD, is expected to become a $1 billion brand by 2020. The company’s U.S. division, which relaunched in 2015, has crossed $100 million in annual sales and has risen to become the top-selling bag company at Neiman Marcus. The U.S. market is a key focus for the brand’s 2018 fiscal year.