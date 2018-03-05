MCM’s new artist collaboration sees the heritage accessories firm partnering with Korean artist Eddie Kang.

Kang, who attended the Rhode Island School of Design, lends his signature colorful, caricature-laden taste to MCM’s accessories, as well as select ready-to-wear designs.

Phone charms, cases, handbags and wristlets comprise the offering.

Prices for the collection — released later this week — span from $175 for a card case to $750 for a reversible shopper tote.

“I have always dreamed about collaborating with a global brand such as MCM in part because I greatly admire its design heritage, but mostly because [these types of] partnerships help make art accessible. By bringing my art to bear on much-loved MCM pieces, I can share my stories, philosophy and message are with a much wider audience, and in so doing hopefully inspire a positive change in the world,” Kang said of his involvement with MCM.

To mark the collection, MCM will host a party at Vanderpump Dogs in Los Angeles this Thursday.