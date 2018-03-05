MCM x Eddie Kang

MCM x Eddie Kang

Courtesy



MCM’s new artist collaboration sees the heritage accessories firm partnering with Korean artist Eddie Kang.

Kang, who attended the Rhode Island School of Design, lends his signature colorful, caricature-laden taste to MCM’s accessories, as well as select ready-to-wear designs.

Phone charms, cases, handbags and wristlets comprise the offering.

Prices for the collection — released later this week — span from $175 for a card case to $750 for a reversible shopper tote.

“I have always dreamed about collaborating with a global brand such as MCM in part because I greatly admire its design heritage, but mostly because [these types of] partnerships help make art accessible. By bringing my art to bear on much-loved MCM pieces, I can share my stories, philosophy and message are with a much wider audience, and in so doing hopefully inspire a positive change in the world,” Kang said of his involvement with MCM.

To mark the collection, MCM will host a party at Vanderpump Dogs in Los Angeles this Thursday.

MCM
