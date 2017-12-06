MCM is exploring its luggage roots in a collaboration to mark Art Basel Miami Beach.

The German-born, Seoul-based accessories brand has partnered with art initiative König Souvenir on a range of limited-edition travel goods and accessories intended to evoke contemporary art’s more brazen hallmarks.

König Souvenir has reapproached six classic MCM styles — duffel bags, handbags, wallets and phone cases — with poppy, airport-inspired design embellishments. Luggage tags, imitation baggage check tickets and neon guitar strap handles are matched with MCM’s trademark brown monogram canvas. They are to retail at select MCM stores beginning this January, ranging in price from $290 for a phone case to $3,300 for a weekend bag.

Tonight, the collection’s release will be celebrated with an event at Sun Path House.

König Souvenir founder and partner David Mallon said of the tie-up in a statement: “It’s an experiment in democratizing art — we are connecting the value that people find in great works of contemporary art to objects of everyday use that everyone can afford. In addition to our artist editions, we create original work. We are especially interested in opinion-wear, clothing and other products that make a statement, that express a bold and cutting-edge view of the world we live in.”