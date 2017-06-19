MCM is looking to widen its reach in Japan. The Seoul-based accessories brand has set a pop-up shop in Isetan Shinjuku, running through Tuesday.

The theme of the exhibit is, “The Journey of a Timeless Icon Through the Past, Present and Future.” It is both a selling space and example of MCM’s evolution from a dusty German heritage label to a zeitgeist-y brand.

The pop-up is also serving as the launch pad for MCM’s new made-to-order concept. Shoppers can customize the Patricia bag, offered in two materials, each with five color options. The brand’s animal charms will also be offered for customization.

Said MCM chairwoman Sung-Joo Kim of the exhibit strategy: “Japan is a key market for MCM’s growth in the luxury market and we are delighted to be working closely with Isetan again to launch our customization services for the first time globally here in Tokyo. The made-to-order service is an extension of fusing heritage and technology that is integral to MCM.”