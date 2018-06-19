THREE’S A CHARM: While it may be Meghan Markle’s first Royal Ascot outing, it’s the third time the young royal has worn Givenchy, the brand she chose to wear on her wedding day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in a horse-drawn carriage with Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, as part of the traditional carriage procession headed by the queen on the first day of Royal Ascot.

For each day of the Royal Ascot event, members of the royal family enter the racecourse from Windsor Castle via a horse-drawn procession, a tradition that dates back to 1825. This marks the start of the day’s racing events.

Royal Ascot has a strict dress code laid out in the Royal Ascot Style Guide. Last year Ascot approved jumpsuits on women, but they’ve yet to embrace the off-the-shoulder styles favored by Markle.

To honor the dress code, Markle wore a collared, buttoned-up embroidered white dress from Givenchy, which she paired with a monochrome black-and-white Philip Treacy hat.

Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, were not in attendance at the Royal Ascot. The duchess is still on maternity leave with little Prince Louis, while Prince William is attending the International Business Festival in Liverpool.