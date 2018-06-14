SECOND TIME AROUND: For her first official engagement in Cheshire with the Queen, Meghan Markle opted for another design by Givenchy — the same designer she chose for her wedding dress. Four weeks ago, Meghan married in an unembellished Givenchy haute couture wedding dress in Windsor.

The simple cream-colored cape-style dress was as fuss-free as her wedding gown. She paired this with a thin black belt and black pointed-toe pumps.

Markle and the Queen marked the opening of the Mersey Gateway Bridge, a new six-lane toll bridge that connects the towns of Runcorn and Widnes. The unveiling of the 1.86 billion pound project was followed by a performance from local school children. This is Markle’s first solo royal engagement.

Markle is said to have broken yet another royal protocol when she arrived at Runcorn station without wearing a hat or a headpiece. Last week, the duchess did so again when she attended the Trooping the Colour parade in an off-the shoulder dress.

Today also marks the anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire, which claimed the lives of 72 people, and Markle and the Queen took part in the minute’s silence to remember and pay respects to the victims.

The new Duchess of Sussex will continue to attend further engagements with the Queen; they will be heading to Chester for their next appointment for the official opening of the Storyhouse complex, a library, theater, arts hub and community center.